Rajahmundry Central Prison gets Biodiversity Conservation Award

Published - May 20, 2024 08:49 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajahmundry Central Prison won the Biodiversity Conservation Award, constituted by the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (APSBB), for its eco-friendly practices on the prison campus. 

In an official release, Rajahmundry Central Prison Superintendent S. Rahul stated that the award would be presented during the International Day for Biological Diversity, which will be celebrated in Visakhapatnam on May 22.

“The APSBB has declared the Biodiversity Conservation Award-2024 for eco-friendly practices, groundwater conservation, natural farming methods and production of various crafts with natural resources,” said Mr. Rahul.

