A. Raja Reddy with the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APSRTC Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao (left) before taking charge as APSRTC Board member, in Vijayawada on Thursday.. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Raja Reddy, who has been appointed as member of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Board, took charge on Thursday after meeting the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Corporation Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao in his chambers in RTC House.

A G.O. was issued on October 3 appointing Mr. Raja Reddy as the APSRTC Board member.