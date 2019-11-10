Raj Bhavan scam: seven held, ₹20 lakh recovered

Police on Saturday arrested seven persons on charges of committing a job fraud in Raj Bhavan.

The accused allegedly collected ₹20.50 lakh from outsourcing employees promising them to provide permanent jobs.

Following a complaint, Suryaraopet police registered a case and transferred it to the Central Crime Station (CCS). Police recovered ₹20 lakh from the accused.

The accused persons include: Dasari Vikram of Vijayawada, S. Pratap Kumar of Ramakrishnapuram in Mancherial district of Telangana, V. Susheel Kumar of Nellore, M. Anil Kumar of Kothapeta in Guntur district, M. Gopi Siva and Lingeswara Rao of Vijayawada and G. Ravi Kumar of Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

The accused, working in Tirupati-based Sumati Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd., which supplied outsourcing staff to the Protocol Department, allegedly resorted to irregularities. They collected money from ten persons, said Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

CCS Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Srinivas Rao is investigating the case.