Raiways to run special trains

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 April 2021 20:11 IST

The railways have decided to run special trains to various destinations via Visakhapatnam in view of the demand from passengers.

Train no. 06573 Yesvantpur-Tata Nagar Special will leave Yesvantpur on Sundays at 12.35 p.m. from May 2 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 8.10 p.m. on the next day and depart at 8.30 p.m. to reach Tata Nagar at 10.50 a.m. on the third day of its journey.

In the return direction, 06574 Tata Nagar-Yesvantpur Special will leave Tata Nagar on Thursdays at 6.35 p.m. from May 6 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 8.35 a.m. on the next day and depart at 8.55 a.m. to reach Yesvantpur at 2.30 p.m on the third day of its journey.

This train has LHB coaches comprising two AC 3-tier coaches, eight Sleeper Class coaches, six Second Class coaches and two motor generator cars.

These trains stop at Tumkur, Arsikere, Kadur, Chitradurg, Bellary, Manthralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, Chittapur, Vikarabad, Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Kesinga, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela and Chakradharpur stations

Train no. 06185 Trivandrum – Malda Town summer special will leave Trivandrum at 6 p.m. on April 27 (Tuesday) and on May 1 (Saturday) to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11.50 p.m. and depart at 00.10 hours (midnight) to reach Malda Town at 8.10 p.m. on the third day of its journey.

In the return direction, the train no. 06186 Malda Town – Trivandrum summer special will leave Malda Town at 7.45 p.m. on April 30(Friday) and on May 4 (Monday) to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 3.35 p.m. and depart at 3.55 p.m. to reach Trivandrum at 11.10 p.m. on the third day of its journey.

This train has 12 Sleeper Class coaches, six Second Class coaches and two Luggage/ Disabled-cum-Brake Vans.

These trains have stoppages at Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Duvvada stations over East Coast Railway.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair A.K. Tripathi appealed to passengers to strictly follow all the COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks, frequent sanitisation/washing of hands and maintaining social distance before and during journey in the wake of the pandemic.