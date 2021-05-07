‘Raising the bar on teachers to ensure quality education’

Minister exhorts teachers to upskill themselves during the training programme

Education Minister A. Suresh on Friday said that the funds being spent on education were aimed at securing a bright future for the students. “Every penny spent today is an investment on future,” he asserted.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating an online training session for primary school teachers organised by the School Education Department’s Samagra Shiksha wing, the Minister said only a good teacher could contribute towards quality education.

He said teachers should discourage students from resorting to the rote model of education, and instead encourage them to think out of the box.

Mr. Suresh said after closely studying various education models, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had compiled syllabus of very high standards. Bi-lingual books, though an expensive affair, had been printed to help the teachers and students to migrate from Telugu to English medium with ease, and also because they were in line with the chief components of the National Education Policy-2020. Besides, workbooks had also been supplied to the students, he added.

CBSE syllabus

The Minister said, as part of the proposal to introduce CBSE syllabus from Class VII in a phased manner, it was planned that Class 10 students of 2024-25 batch would write the CBSE exams.

He said teachers in government schools, recruited through the District Selection Committee (DSC), had a sound knowledge base. All they needed was training in English medium, which was being done now.

The Minister urged the teachers to utilise the 50-hour training programme, comprising 24 live programmes, where resource persons drawn from the SCERT and Anna University would train them.

Pre-primary schools

To catch children young, YSR Pre-Primary Schools were being set up for children between three and six years. Teachers of the pre-primary schools were also being trained on how to handle children and also tutor them in rhymes and other activities.

The Minister said in view of the intensity of the virus surge, all schools had to be closed down. The Class 10 exams would be conducted whenever the situation permitted, he added.