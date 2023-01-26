ADVERTISEMENT

Raise the banner of revolt against the ‘draconian’ YSRCP government, Pawan Kalyan exhorts people of Andhra Pradesh

January 26, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Alleging that the YSRCP is stoking regional feelings to achieve its political objectives, the JSP president says that his party will not keep quiet if ‘divisive forces’ try to split the State further

V Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan addressing the cadres on the occasion of Republic Day at the State party office, near Mangalagiri, on Thursday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Thursday exhorted people to raise a banner of revolt against the “draconian YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government” drawing inspiration from the youth of Telangana who had fought for separate State and achieved it in spite of many difficulties.

“I have not entered politics to become Chief Minister overnight. Things will fall in line one by one. I have an ideology for the next 25 years, and it will  not change once in five years for elections,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan observed while speaking at the Republic Day celebrations at the party office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

The people of Andhra  Pradesh were apparently obsessed with their castes more than the common good, which was the reason for other States stealing a march (on A.P.), he said. He alleged that the YSRCP was stoking regional feelings to achieve its political objectives.

“More worrisome is the fact that Andhra Pradesh has a Chief Minister who lacks confidence in the State police, and nothing has so far happened in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder and the infamous ‘Kodi Kathi’ cases,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

‘Divisive forces’

He said it was unfortunate that Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao provoked regional sentiments by proposing Statehood for the North Andhra districts. Similarly, former Minister Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy wanted a separate State for Rayalaseema.

These leaders should better introspect what they had done for their respective regions, and explain how new States would help in achieving development, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, and insisted that the JSP would not keep quiet if such “divisive forces” tried to split the State further.

Law and order

Further, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said law and order deteriorated due to the ineptitude of the government, which ensured that no one dared to question its policies and actions by implicating people, mainly leaders of the opposition parties, in false cases.

He alleged that YSRCP cadres were behind the arson that had taken place in Amalapuram over the naming of Konaseema district after B.R. Ambedkar. It was a conspiracy to derive political mileage by driving a wedge between various castes, but nobody knew about the fate of this case, he said.

