Raise Polavaram, other key issues in Parliament, Jagan tells MPs

VIJAYAWADA

27 November 2021 01:45 IST

CM wants them to seek immediate flood relief from Centre

Ahead of the Parliament session from Monday (November 29), Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged his party MPs to raise the issue of the cost escalation of the Polavaram project to ₹55,657 crore and get the Centre’s approval for it.

In a meeting with them on Friday, he said the State government had spent ₹2,104 crore on the project, which needed to be reimbursed by the Centre. He said the MPs should emphasise on the power, irrigation and water components of the project and directed them to raise all the six major issues that were discussed in the recent Southern Zonal Council meet, in both the Houses.

Referring to the National Food Security Act and its ‘irrational selection of beneficiaries’, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reminded the MPs that the Centre owed ₹1,703 crore to the AP Civil Supplies Corporation and another ₹4,976.51 crore for implementation of the employment guarantee scheme.

Pointing to the fact that post bifurcation, Telangana had utilised power from Andhra Pradesh and that the State was to receive dues to the tune of ₹6,112 crore, he asked the MPs to stress on the issue and get the Centre’s nod for clearance of that money, along with the interest amount.

The Chief Minister said at the time of bifurcation, the State had a resource gap funding of ₹22,948 crore, while only ₹4,117.89 crore was given. He wanted the MPs to raise the issue and get the Centre’s nod to fill the gap.

According to the CAG report, the gap was of about ₹16,078.76 crore and if arrears of the employees’ PF were added it would be ₹22,948.76 crore, he said, directing them to also take up the issue of imposing a cut in the current loans, citing excess borrowings, which he said were made by the previous government.

He wanted the MPs to make an effective presentation of the damage caused by the recent floods in the State and seek ₹1,000 crore as immediate relief.

The BC census, privatisation of the Visakha Steel Plant, Disha Bill and financial assistance to build basic infrastructure in Jagananna colonies were the other issues he wanted the party leaders to take up and asked them to extend their support to the farmers’ demand on the MSP Bill.