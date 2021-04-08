Raise fund allocation for health, says PAV

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 April 2021 00:40 IST

A signature campaign was conducted by Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV), in association with the Praja Arogya Parirakshana Committee (PPC), on the call ‘Let’s build a healthy world’, given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to mark World Health Day, at King George Hospital here on Wednesday.

PAV State general secretary T. Kameswara Rao said WHO has been suggesting to governments around the world that at least 5% of their GDP should be allocated to the health sector. He appealed that the government increase the health budget to above 5%. The increased allocation should be spent on the government sector only, he said.

Dr. P. Rama Rao, a retired DM&HO, was the first to sign on the banner followed by PAV leader Y.L.N. Rao.

A.P. Medical and Sales Representatives Union (APMSRU) district president Chandrasekhar and vice-president Keshav were present.