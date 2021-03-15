Raipur-Visakhapatnam NH project will be completed by 2024-25: Gadkari

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 March 2021 19:14 IST

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday in Rajya Sabha said that Raipur –Visakhapatnam National Highway project is an economic corridor approved under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I.

The Minister was answering to an unstarred question raised by YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy whether Raipur-Visakhapatnam road was a flagship project of the ministry and its present status.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the project starts from Abhanpur near Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and ends at Sabbavaram in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

The entire stretch is a greenfield alignment passing through the States of Chhattisgarh (124 km), Odisha (240 km) and Andhra Pradesh (100 km). The stretch has been notified as National Highway no. 130CD.

Mr. Gadkari said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in majority of the project portion has been completed and

acquisition of land, forest and environment clearance are in different stages of approval. The bidding for a length of 42 km in Chhattisgarh and 214 km length in Odisha and 100 km in Andhra Pradesh has been initiated. The entire project is targeted for completion by financial year 2024-25, he said.