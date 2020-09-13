Rains to continue four more days in State

VIJAYAWADA

13 September 2020

Low pressure formed over West Central Bay of Bengal likely to intensify

The low pressure area formed over the West Central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Sunday and its associated cyclonic circulation triggered rainfall across several districts of the State.

The low pressure is likely to become more marked and the India Meteorological Department has warned the State of very heavy to light rainfall across the coastal and Rayalaseema districts during the coming four days.

Isolated places in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts are likely to witness very heavy to heavy rainfall on Monday, while isolated areas in Rayalaseema are likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Similarly, light to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to occur in isolated areas in various districts up to September 18.

Several mandals in East Godavari received more than 100mm of rainfall as of 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Also, several areas in West Godavari, Kadapa, Kurnool, Krishna, and Anantapur received moderate to heavy rainfall. Krishna district received an average of 20 mm rainfall as of Sunday morning.

In Chittoor, several mandals received good rain on Sunday with the far west regions of Madanapalle division getting the highest of the month so far. The western mandals, which mostly received deficit rainfall in September first week, received rains ranging between 40 mm and 7 mm. While the normal rainfall in Chittoor district for September stands at 5,321.3 mm, the rainfall till September 13 remained 4,334 mm. The current status showed that out of 66 mandals, 51 received excess rainfall, followed by 14 with normal and just one mandal getting deficit rainfall. On Sunday, Kalakada mandal in Madanapalle division received the highest rainfall with 40.2 mm, while Mulakalacheruvu, Tamballapalle, KV Palle and PTM mandals received rainfall of 37mm to 10mm.