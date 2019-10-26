Rains spur sowing activity in State

With the State receiving copious rainfall, farmers started sowing the Rabi crop. Various crops have already been sown in nearly 76,603 acres mostly in Chittoor and Viskhapatnam districts.

Farmers have begun preparing land for sowing Rabi crops like jowar, bajra, maize, Bengal gram, black gram, green gram and paddy. While the season normal was 56.27 lakh acres, the Agriculture Commissionerate has planned crop in 63.85 lakh acres.

Paddy has been planned in 18.29 lakh areas against the season normal of 17.25 lakh acreas. Similarly maize has been planned in 6 lakh acreas against the season normal of 4.52 lakh acres. Bengal gram has been planned in 12.38 lakh acres against the season normal of 10.92 lakh acres.

“If there are no devastating cyclones in November, a good yield can be expected because of good rains,” says S. Rama Rao, a farmer from Veeranki Lockulu.

Spread of pests checked

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Agriculture Department say the spread of various pests to paddy in Krishna, Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari districts has been checked.

The infestation, which affected paddy in 2,72,665 acres, is now restricted to 2,44,560 acres, say official sources. The infestation of groundnut and cotton has comes down.