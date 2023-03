Rains pound coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh

March 18, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Several areas in the coastal districts received heavy rains on Saturday due to the trough embedded with cyclonic circulation over the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh.

Rajanagaram mandal of East Godavari district received a cumulative rainfall of 81.5 mm as of 6 p.m. on Saturday while Veerullapadu mandal of NTR district received 68.75 mm rainfall.

Atchampet of Palnadu district received 62.0 mm rainfall and Tallarevu of Kakinada district recorded a rainfall of 59.25 mm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several mandals in Anakapalli, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Palnadu, Vizianagaram, NTR, Srikakulam, Eluru, Anantapuram, Bapatla, Tirupati, Krishna, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and others received moderate to heavy rains whereas many other areas in the coastal districts received light to moderate rains.

Similar weather to continue

AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), citing India Meteorological Department’s forecast, said similar weather is likely to continue on Sunday and Monday.

APSDMA managing director B.R. Ambedkar said that Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema and others are likely to witness heavy rains along with thunderstorms on Sunday.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, East Godavari, NTR, Nellore and Tirupati are likely to receive light to moderate rains on Monday.

Mr. Ambedkar asked public, especially those in rural areas, to be cautious about the thunderstorms and lightning.