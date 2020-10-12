Rains: Minister inspects paddy fields

Kannababu enquires farmers about damage to crops

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu has said the crops damaged due to rains will be enumerated across the State to extend the necessary help to farmers.

Mr. Kannababu on Monday inspected the paddy fields in Vakada and Vemulavada villages of Karapa mandal and interacted with farmers on the scale of damage due to heavy rains in East Godavari district.

In I. Polavaram mandal, a boat in which six fishermen attempted to venture into the sea for fishing, overturned near Bhyravapalem village. However, they were rescued by another group of fishermen. Boat operators were advised not to venture into the sea till further information.

In the Konaseema region, the officials alerted the people on heavy rains. “As many as 41 cyclone shelters are kept ready in case of evacuation,” said Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik.

In Peddapuram, two shops collapsed in the municipal shopping complex building. However, no casualty was reported. The civic body recently ordered the owners not to open shops as a portion of the building is in a dilapidated condition.