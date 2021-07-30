Rains in Kolkata, Howrah result in cancellation of a few trains

Due to incessant rains in Kolkata, Howrah and adjoining districts and water logging in different yards, including the Howrah Yard, some trains are cancelled, while some others will be short-terminated or short- originated.

The trains cancelled are: Train no. 02703 Howrah – Secunderabad Special train, scheduled to leave Howrah on July 30, 02821 Howrah-Chennai Special scheduled to leave Howrah at 11.55 p.m. on July 29, 02245 Howrah-Yesvantpur Special scheduled to leave Howrah on July 30 and 08645 Howrah-Hyderabad Special scheduled to leave Howrah on July 30.

Some Howrah-bound trains will be short-terminated at Kharagpur, Santragachi and a few trains will start from Shalimar and Santragachi, instead of Howrah.