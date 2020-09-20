Rains forecast in the next 48 hours

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 September 2020 23:20 IST

A low pressure area formed over north-east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on Sunday with associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-west wards with height. It is likely to move west-northwest wards during the next two to three days and become more marked over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre(CWC), Visakhapatnam.

The east-west shear zone lies roughly between 3.1 km and 7.6 km, above mean sea level tilting southwards with height across the cyclonic circulation associated with the above low pressure.

Under the influence of this system, rain or thunder showers is very likely to occur at many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next 48 hours. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during next 48 hours.

Strong winds, speed reaching 45 to 55 km/hour, are likely over south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, along and off West Bengal-Odisha coast during the next 48 hours.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas during the next 48 hours.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) recorded over coastal Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Dowleswaram 7, Rajahmundry 6, Jiyyammavalasa(Vizianagaram) 5.