Rains fail to dampen spirit of Ganesh devotees in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts

Incessant rains could not dampen the spirit of Ganesh devotees who actively took part in Vinayaka Chaviti Navaratri Mahotsav which began on Saturday (September 7, 2024). Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers in Ganesh pandals on Sunday, the second day of the festival. Many major pandals located near old bus stand, municipal corporation, Vasant Vihar Regency of Dharmapuri and other areas drew large number of devotees. The number of Ganesh pandals’ has gone up significantly in Vizianagaram this year owing to relaxation of norms this year.

As many as 350 pandals were set up at various places of Vizianagaram. Vasant Vihar Regency’s Ganesh Utsav Committee president K. Sugunakara Rao thanked the government authorities for relaxing norms this year for the establishment of pandals.

The government introduced single window permission system this year with the request of pandal organisers who had faced difficulties during the last five years as they were forced to take permissions separately from Municipal-, Police- and Electricity Departments.

Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam in PN Colony of Srikakulam and Vijayaganapati temple of Palakonda Road, Srikakulakm, wore a festive look with special prayers and homams. Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam trustee P. Jaganmohan Rao coordinated arrangements for Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi homam, Rudrabhisekham, Astottara Satanamarchana and others.

The devotees offered the prayers at the famous Vijaya Ganapati temple on Saturday and Sunday. The trustee Ippili Hari, priests Tenneti Vikram Sarma, Penta Sridhar Sarma and Penta Nagesh Kumar Sarma made elaborate arrangements for the nine-day festival.