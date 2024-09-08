GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rains fail to dampen spirit of Ganesh devotees in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts

As many as 350 pandals were set up at various places of Vizianagaram

Published - September 08, 2024 12:18 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesh at a Vinayaka chavithi pandal, at Vasant Vihar Regency of Vizianagaram, on September 8, 2024.

Devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesh at a Vinayaka chavithi pandal, at Vasant Vihar Regency of Vizianagaram, on September 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Incessant rains could not dampen the spirit of Ganesh devotees who actively took part in Vinayaka Chaviti Navaratri Mahotsav which began on Saturday (September 7, 2024). Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers in Ganesh pandals on Sunday, the second day of the festival. Many major pandals located near old bus stand, municipal corporation, Vasant Vihar Regency of Dharmapuri and other areas drew large number of devotees. The number of Ganesh pandals’ has gone up significantly in Vizianagaram this year owing to relaxation of norms this year.

As many as 350 pandals were set up at various places of Vizianagaram. Vasant Vihar Regency’s Ganesh Utsav Committee president K. Sugunakara Rao thanked the government authorities for relaxing norms this year for the establishment of pandals.

The government introduced single window permission system this year with the request of pandal organisers who had faced difficulties during the last five years as they were forced to take permissions separately from Municipal-, Police- and Electricity Departments.

Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam in PN Colony of Srikakulam and Vijayaganapati temple of Palakonda Road, Srikakulakm, wore a festive look with special prayers and homams. Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam trustee P. Jaganmohan Rao coordinated arrangements for Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi homam, Rudrabhisekham, Astottara Satanamarchana and others.

The devotees offered the prayers at the famous Vijaya Ganapati temple on Saturday and Sunday. The trustee Ippili Hari, priests Tenneti Vikram Sarma, Penta Sridhar Sarma and Penta Nagesh Kumar Sarma made elaborate arrangements for the nine-day festival.

Published - September 08, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / rains / festivals / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.