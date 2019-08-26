Rains brighten kharif prospects

The kharif crop outlook has brightened considerably with rainfall improving in July and August in the district. Against the normal area of 1.02 lakh hectares, paddy has so far been sown in about 70,000 ha. This compares extremely well with a mere 2000 ha covered till the second week of July.

Sugarcane is the other major crop and its normal area of 36,000 ha has already been reached.

A few mandals are still facing deficit in spite of the rainfall being near normal in the district. While 29 mandals received normal rainfall, 12 are in deficit and two got in excess.

Anakapalle and Sabbavaram mandals lag behind by 44 and 38 % respectively followed by Anandapuram (35 %), Munagapaka (34 %), Padmanabham and Kasimkota (27 %), while Pendurti, and Anantagiri in the Agency recording a deficit of 21 %.

However, against the normal of 435.2 mm from June to August, the district so far received 420.6 mm with shortfall of a mere 3 %. In July, the district had a deficit of 11.7 % but in August, against a normal of 109.1 mm it has so far received 143 mm recording an excess of 31.61 %.

Heavy rain in Agency

The Agency mandals getting heavy rain, for instance Munchingput received 115% excess, is one of the reasons for the deceptive normal rainfall in the district.

After the crop had been sown, a prolonged dry spell right from September reduced survival of kharif paddy to a mere 32,000 acres last year.

Sources in the Agriculture Department say the paddy area is expected to further go up with the practice of late sowing prevailing in the district. However, it's too early to say whether normal area in paddy will be reached. In another week the sowings are expected to be completed. Sources say with some extent being converted into real estate or farmers diverting to crops like casuarina needing less investment, it may fall short by a few thousand hectares.