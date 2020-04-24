Rainfall predicted over Rayalaseema

Thunderstorms accompanied by hail and gusty winds have been predicted in the coming five days over the Rayalaseema region, which has witnessed a rise in humidity levels in the past two days.

Anantapur witnessed strong winds on Friday evening, with some areas experiencing a power cut for some time.

The Agriculture Research Centre at Rekulakunta in Anantapur district has warned mango, banana, papaya and sweet lime farmers to heed the advice of horticulture officials and take appropriate measures to safeguard their crops or risk extensive damage.

Temperatures are likely to come down in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, said agrometeorologist S. Malleswari Sadhineni. “Rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely from April 25 to 29 over coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema. Sweet lime crop in and around Garladinne and Anantapur has reached the harvest stage and the farmers could be the worst sufferers as thundershowers are likely on next Tuesday and Wednesday,” she said. Some growers have not harvested due to the ongoing lockdown and lack of remunerative prices.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in north-coastal A.P., Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30 kmph to 40 kmph) and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over north-coastal A.P. and at isolated places in Rayalaseema.

Similar intense activity is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday at isolated places over Rayalaseema as there is a trough/wind discontinuity above mean sea level from the cyclonic circulation over northwest Vidharbha to Comorin area across Telangana, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu, Mr. Sadhineni said.