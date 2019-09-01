Andhra Pradesh

Rainfall likely in next 2 days over coastal A.P.

Coastal areas will receive light to heavy rainfall, says IMD

Due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over south-coastal Andhra Pradesh, most places in the coastal districts of the State are likely to receive light to heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

In its five-day forecast, the India Meteorological Department predicted very likely occurrence of light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Isolated places in the region are very likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Rayalaseema region is very likely to witness light to moderate rainfall or thunder showers at isolated places during the two days. The cyclonic circulation is very likely to develop into a low pressure area in the next 48 hours and become more marked later, as per IMD’s observations.

