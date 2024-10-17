ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall decreases in State as depression crosses coast between Puducherry and Nellore

Published - October 17, 2024 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Maximum rain of 60.75 mm was recorded in Visakhapatnam district, while Rayalaseema received less than 40 mm rain on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles moving through a flooded road in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

After receiving very heavy rain for two days, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema got some respite on October 17, Thursday, as the depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Puducherry and Nellore early in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The India Meteorological Department, in its afternoon bulletin, said the depression weakened into a well-marked low pressure area and remained over South Coastal A.P. It would move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a low pressure area during the next six hours, it said.

However, the IMD said a fresh upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over North Andaman Sea around October 20. Under its influence, a low pressure area likely to form over Central Bay of Bengal around October 22 and it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further.

The maximum rain of 60.75 mm was recorded in Visakhapatnam district, while Rayalaseema received less than 40 mm rain on Wednesday. Kotavooru in Annamayya district received 47.5 mm, Kadiri in Sathya Sai district received 42.25 mm and Nellore district, which suffered the maximum damage in the two-day rain triggered by depression, recorded light rainfall on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The A.P. State Disaster Management Authority said there were chances of light to moderate rainfall on October 18 in North Coastal A.P. and the Godavari districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US