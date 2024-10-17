GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rainfall decreases in State as depression crosses coast between Puducherry and Nellore

Maximum rain of 60.75 mm was recorded in Visakhapatnam district, while Rayalaseema received less than 40 mm rain on Wednesday

Published - October 17, 2024 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Vehicles moving through a flooded road in Visakhapatnam.

Vehicles moving through a flooded road in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

After receiving very heavy rain for two days, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema got some respite on October 17, Thursday, as the depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Puducherry and Nellore early in the morning.

The India Meteorological Department, in its afternoon bulletin, said the depression weakened into a well-marked low pressure area and remained over South Coastal A.P. It would move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a low pressure area during the next six hours, it said.

However, the IMD said a fresh upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over North Andaman Sea around October 20. Under its influence, a low pressure area likely to form over Central Bay of Bengal around October 22 and it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further.

The maximum rain of 60.75 mm was recorded in Visakhapatnam district, while Rayalaseema received less than 40 mm rain on Wednesday. Kotavooru in Annamayya district received 47.5 mm, Kadiri in Sathya Sai district received 42.25 mm and Nellore district, which suffered the maximum damage in the two-day rain triggered by depression, recorded light rainfall on Wednesday.

The A.P. State Disaster Management Authority said there were chances of light to moderate rainfall on October 18 in North Coastal A.P. and the Godavari districts.

