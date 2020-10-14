Rain to help ease drought-like situation in Srikakulam district

Inundated crop fields at Konda village in Pusapatirega mandal in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

14 October 2020 01:09 IST

16 of the total 38 mandals record deficit precipitation up to 40%

The heavy downpour under the influence of depression, which lashed Vizianagaram and Srikakualm districts disrupted the normal life temporarily for sure, but it has brought the much needed relief to the region which recorded a rainfall deficit during the monsoon season.

The deficit rainfall in the last three months has created a drought like situation in 16 of the total 38 mandals in Srikakulam district. Despite the heavy rains, the district is still under the deficit rainfall category.

Advertising

Advertising

The district has received rainfall of 604 mm when compared to the normal of 705 mm, recording a nearly 22% deficit. Paddy, maize and other crops were badly damaged owing to the lack of rains during the crucial period.

However, the recent rainfall is expected to help paddy crop though maize crop was damaged a little.

Amadalavalasa, Burja, Gara, Narasannapeta, Laveru, G. Sigadam and other mandals recorded a rainfall deficit of 40 % even after the downpour in the last three days.

Heavy inflows

The Nagavali, Vamsadhara and other rivers whose streams were reduced considerably owing to the lack of rain between June and September received significant inflows on Tuesday. The Vamsadhara received 8,997 cusecs of water and the irrigation officials released the excess water from the barrage in anticipation of more inflows from the catchment areas of Odisha.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas asked the irrigation and revenue officials to monitor the situation cautiously as rain continues to lash the catchment areas in Odisha.

Roads damaged

Meanwhile, the heavy downpour caused flash floods in the Champavati river and Upputeru in Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district. Road communication to several villages including Konda, Tippalavalasa and others was snapped in the early hours of Tuesday. However, the situation improved with the receding of water from the paddy fields nearby.

The revenue officials visited the affected villages in boats. They informed Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal that the situation was under control and all the residents were safe.

Many trees in the Cantonment area of Vizianagaram town were uprooted due to heavy gales on Monday night. Traffic was disrupted in the Visakhapatnam-Rayapur route near Parvatipuram as the roads were damaged.