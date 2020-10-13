Rain throws life out of gear in Krishna

VIJAYAWADA

13 October 2020 21:17 IST

District experiences heavy to extremely heavy rain, man dies in a landslide in Vijayawada

Heavy to extremely heavy rains, triggered by the deep depression that crossed the coastal region, battered the district. Continuous rainfall from Monday night threw life out of gear in most of the mandals including Vijayawada. Rainfall occurred throughout the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The 50 mandals in the district experienced heavy rain in past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the district administration. On an average, the district received 97.1 mm rainfall in the past one day. The previous day only 11.7 mm average rainfall was recorded.

During the same period, mandals of Vissannapeta (192 mm), Nuzvid (184 mm), Penugranchipolu (175 mm), Vatsavai (172 mm) and Bapulapadu (167 mm) and several others including Vijayawada received a huge amount of rainfall.

Later in the day, mandals of Nandigama and Jaggaiapeta received over 100 mm rainfall, while Chatrai and Kalidindi reported around 60 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the continuous rainfall also caused landslides at two locations on Indrakeeladri in the city. A man, T. Siva Shankar Rao (53), was killed when his house collapsed following a landslide. Rao was buried alive under the debris and was pulled out alive by the Bhavanipuram police and State Disaster Response Force teams who rushed to the spot. However, he breathed his last while being taken to hospital that declared him brought dead. More than two houses were damaged in the incident and two others were injured.

Meanwhile, at Kankadurga temple on Indrakeeladri, a minor landslide occurred. However, there was no loss of life or property. Boulders fell beside the makeshift queue lines on the ghat road leading to the temple.

Waterlogged

Most of the roads in Vijayawada were waterlogged. Pedestrians had to wade through knee-deep water-filled roads to commute.

Bhavanipuram, Urmila Nagar, Rotary Nagar and several other areas were inundated. District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz inspected the areas in the evening and said that 35 motors were being used to remove water. VMC chief V. Prasanna Venkatesh also inspected inundated areas.