Rain pounds Prakasam and Nellore districts ahead of Deepavali

People living in low-lying areas have a harrowing time

Heavy rain lashed the south coastal districts in the State as the north-east monsoon turned vigorous on Thursday. People living in the low-lying areas in Nellore and Ongole , including the colonies on the outskirts, had a harrowing time as heavy showers left many roads under a sheet of water.

Nellore and Prakasam districts received scattered to widespread rainfall under the influence of two easterly waves in the last 24 hours.

Weathermen said the heavy rain might continue for the next 48 hours. The wet spell ahead of Deepavali dampened the festive spirit as the traders dealing with the sale of green crackers did not put up shops in the wake of rain.

Porlukata which sees many cottage cracker-making units in Nellore wore a deserted look as Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu has issued a ban on the manufacturing of crackers.

Nellore recorded a rainfall of 106.2 mm in the last 24 hours, while Ongole registered 27.4 mm . Farmers in the coastal mandals in Nellore district prayed for rains to abate as it submerged paddy seedlings in over 175 hectares. “If the rain continues for a few days more, farmers may have to raise fresh seedlings,” District Agriculture Joint Director Ananda Kumari said.

The department is expecting paddy acreage to go up to 2.57 lakh hectares as against the average of 1.89 lakh hectares during the rabi, she said. However, the rain has brought cheers to Prakasam farmers as they began sowing paddy, bengal gram, cotton and black gram. “The wet spell is beneficial to the winter crops,” Agriculture Joint Director P.V. Sriramamurthy said.

The department has fixed a target of achieving a crop acreage of 2.56 lakh hectares when compared to the average of 2.42 lakh hectares. Bengal gram is expected to account for a lion’s share of over 83,000 hectares, followed by tobacco in an extent of over 40,000 hectares.

Dagadarthi in Nellore district recorded a very high rainfall of 168.6 mm, followed by Buchireddipalem (157.2 mm) followed by Kodavalur (149.4 mm), Muthukur (140.8mm), Vidavalur (124.2mm), Bogole (120mm), Alur(116.8 mm) and Kovur (100.2 mm).

In Prakasam district, Singarayakonda received a maximum rainfall of 160.2 mm, followed by Jarugumalli (140.8 mm), Ulavapadu (109.8 mm), Kandukur (90.2mm), Tangutur (80.4 mm), Kothapatnam(67.4 mm) and V.V.Palem (54.6mm).