Rain likely today and tomorrow

The southwest monsoon has been active over coastal Andhra Pradesh and normal over Rayalaseema. Very heavy rainfall occurred at Tiruvuru in Krishna district and heavy rainfall occurred in Vishakapatnam and Chodavaram in Vishakapatnam district and at Dowleshwaram of East Godavari district .

Thunderstorm along with lightning and heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal A.P. and Yanam on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Rayalaseema on Wednesday and in south coastal A.P. on Wednesday and Thursday and north coastal AP on Thursday. Rainfall occurred at many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and at a few places over Rayalaseema. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) received during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday are:

Tiruvuru (Krishna) 17, Visakhapatnam airport 10, Chodavaram (Visakhapatnam) 8, Dowleshwaram (East Godavari) 7, Piduguralla (Guntur) 6, Tanuku (West Godavari) 6, Kandukur (Prakasam) 6, Visakhapatnam 5, Avanigadda (Krishna) 5, Kakinada (East Godavari) 5, Vijayawada(arg) (Krishna) 5, Rajahmundry (East Godavari) 5, Santhamaguluru (Prakasam) 5, Bobbili (Vizianagaram) 5, Rayalaseema: Badvel (Kadapa) 5 and Atmakur (Kurnool) 5.