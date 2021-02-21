Rain likely in south coastal A.P. today

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 February 2021 00:55 IST

A trough in low level easterlies lies over west central Bay of Bengal and run from north Tamil Nadu coast to south Odisha coast at 1.5 km above the mean sea level, according to a statement issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre(CWC), Visakhapatnam.

Under its influence, rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at a few places over south coastal A.P. on Sunday. Dry weather is likely to prevail over north coastal A.P. and Yanam on Sunday.

The chief amounts of rainfall recorded (in cm) during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday are: Ongole (Prakasam) – 6 and Udayagiri – 4.