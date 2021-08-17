Rain likely in coastal dists. today, tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA

17 August 2021 01:38 IST

A low-pressure area has formed over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts on Monday.

As a result, many places in coastal districts in the State are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to India Meteorological Department. Also, heavy rainfall is likely at a few locations.

On Monday, several parts of the coastal districts received light to moderate rainfall.

Several mandals in the Visakhapatnam district received rainfall up to 58 mm. Similarly, mandals in West Godavari, Vizianagaram, Anantapur and Kurnool recorded rainfall above 20 mm, according to the State Development Planning Society reports.

AP State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner K. Kanna Babu asked fishermen not to venture into the sea on Tuesday as wind speed increased to 50-60 km per hour.