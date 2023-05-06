Rain likely in A.P. for next four days; cyclonic circulation forms over Bay of Bengal

May 06, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh continued to witness light to moderate rains over many places on Saturday. A few mandals of Alluri Sitharama Raju, Srikakulam, Eluru, Bapatla, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Parvathipuram Manyam, Tirupati, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Chittoor and Anantapur districts witnessed heavy rains.

Addateegala of Alluri Sitharama Raju district received 78.0 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday. About 30 mandals in the said districts recorded over 30 mm of rainfall during the same period.

As per the India Meteorological Department forecast, light rains are likely at isolated places across the State during the next four days.

Meanwhile, AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) alerted the districts about the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours.

APSDMA managing director B.R. Amebdkar said the system is likely to move towards Bangladesh and Myanmar and there is no cyclone threat to the State as per the latest reports.

The cyclonic circulation formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a low pressure zone by the morning of May 8 (Monday). It is likely to further concentrate into a depression the next day and intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal.

Another cyclonic circulation lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu coast.

Meanwhile, Nandyal recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday in the State whereas Ongole recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius.