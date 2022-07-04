Rain likely in Andhra Pradesh on Monday

Tharun Boda July 04, 2022 06:17 IST

Tharun Boda July 04, 2022 06:17 IST

Several areas in Krishna and NTR districts received heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday.

Several areas in Krishna and NTR districts received heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday.

The State is likely to witness light to moderate rain or thunderstorms in a few places on Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places are likely in the north-coastal and south-coastal regions of the State. Lower tropospheric westerly/northwesterly winds continue to prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, as per the IMD’s inference. A similar situation is likely to prevail on Tuesday. Meanwhile, several areas in Krishna and NTR districts received heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday. Other districts including Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Alluri Sitharama Raju and Eluru received heavy rain in the early hours of Sunday. Later in the day, a few mandals in Vizianagaram, Sri Sathya Sai, Alluri Sitharama Raju, and Srikakulam districts received moderate to heavy rainfall.



Our code of editorial values