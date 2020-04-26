Rain likely at some places in State today and tomorrow

Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds, with speed reaching up to 40 to 50 miles per hour, are likely to occur at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, at isolated places over south coastal AP, Rayalaseema and in Yanam of Puducherry till April 30.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts and in Yanam on Monday and Tuesday.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Chittoor district of Rayalaseema and heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Nellore and Vizianagram districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh till Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea during the next 24 hours, commencing from 6 p.m. on Sunday. It warned of the possibility of strong surface winds from south-westerly direction, speed reaching 45 to 50 km/hr along and off coastal AP. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 to 55 km/hr is likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal, along and off West Bengal and Odisha coast during the next 24 hours.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) received during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday are: Anakapalle (Visakhapatnam) 11, Prathipadu (East Godavari) 10, Tada (Nellore) 9, Visakhapatnam (Visakhapatnam) 8, Srungavarapukota (Vizianagaram) 8, Visakhapatnam Airport 7, Vepada (Vizianagaram) 7, Gantyada (Vizianagaram) 7, Bhimadole (West Godavari) 6, Chodavaram (Visakhapatnam) 6, Vizianagaram (Vizianagaram) 6, Sullurpeta (Nellore) 5, Gudivada (Krishna) 5 and Elamanchili (Visakhapatnam) 5.