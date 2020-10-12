Rain lashes Prakasam district, Gundlakamma gets good inflows

ONGOLE

12 October 2020 00:34 IST

Low-lying areas in Ongole submerged

Incessant rain lashed several parts of Prakasam district on Sunday under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal bringing cheer to farmers. Low-lying areas in the city, including Pragati Colony, Balaram Colony and Housing Board Colony were in a sheet of water following the wet spell. Weathermen predicted heavy rainfall as the weather system is likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next 24 hours.

Fishermen refrained from fishing in the sea as it remained rough to very rough. They were advised by the Indian Meteorological Department not to venture into the sea on Monday also.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the Obul Reddy Gundlakamma reservoir received a good inflow of 5,000 cusecs following moderate rains in the catchment areas.

With this, the storage in the reservoir increased to 3.24 tmcft as against its full capacity of 3.86 tmcft. The irrigation authorities released 3,000 cusecs of water downstream to maintain a flood cushion of 0.68 tmcft.

Racherla received a maximum rainfall of 98.6 mm in 24 hours followed by Giddalur(92.2mm), C.S.Puram (90.2 mm), Cumbum (80.2mm), Pamur (74.8 mm), Bestavaripeta (71.6 mm), Parchur (71.2 mm), Pullalacheruvu (45.6 mm) and Veligandla (40 mm), a report compiled by the Chief Planning Officer said.