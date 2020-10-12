Andhra Pradesh

Rain lashes Prakasam district, Gundlakamma gets good inflows

Incessant rain lashed several parts of Prakasam district on Sunday under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal bringing cheer to farmers. Low-lying areas in the city, including Pragati Colony, Balaram Colony and Housing Board Colony were in a sheet of water following the wet spell. Weathermen predicted heavy rainfall as the weather system is likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next 24 hours.

Fishermen refrained from fishing in the sea as it remained rough to very rough. They were advised by the Indian Meteorological Department not to venture into the sea on Monday also.

Meanwhile, the Obul Reddy Gundlakamma reservoir received a good inflow of 5,000 cusecs following moderate rains in the catchment areas.

With this, the storage in the reservoir increased to 3.24 tmcft as against its full capacity of 3.86 tmcft. The irrigation authorities released 3,000 cusecs of water downstream to maintain a flood cushion of 0.68 tmcft.

Racherla received a maximum rainfall of 98.6 mm in 24 hours followed by Giddalur(92.2mm), C.S.Puram (90.2 mm), Cumbum (80.2mm), Pamur (74.8 mm), Bestavaripeta (71.6 mm), Parchur (71.2 mm), Pullalacheruvu (45.6 mm) and Veligandla (40 mm), a report compiled by the Chief Planning Officer said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2020 12:35:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rain-lashes-prakasam-district-gundlakamma-gets-good-inflows/article32829639.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY