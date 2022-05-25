Rain lashes coastal mandals in Krishna, Vijayawada districts

The Hindu Bureau May 25, 2022 14:27 IST

Coastal mandals of Andhra Pradesh received light to heavy rainfall on the morning of May 25, providing some respite from the scorching summer heat

An autorickshaw damaged after a tree fell on it due to high-speed gales and heavy rain, in Vijayawada | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

Vijayawada city and several areas in Krishna and NTR districts received light to heavy rainfall in the early hours of May 25, giving some respite from the summer heat. While the coastal mandals received heavy rainfall, inland areas received light to moderate rainfall. According to the AP State Development Planning Society, Machilipatnam recorded 14mm rainfall on Wednesday morning. Nagayalanka, Kruthivennu, Koduru and Bapulapadu received over 20 mm rainfall over the last day, while Machilipatnam and Pedana received over 15 mm rainfall. Vijayawada received over 7 mm rainfall during the same period. Respite from heat The rain and overcast skies came as relief to the people as the district has been reeling under high temperatures over the last few days. A tree fell on a parked autorickshaw on Sambamurthy Road due to strong winds. Vijayawada-Gannavaram weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Meanwhile, lower tropospheric westerly winds continue to prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.



