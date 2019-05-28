Rain lashes 10 mandals of Anantapur district

Temperatures in most mandals of the district remained below 40°C on Monday, with a maximum of 40.55°C recorded in Anantapur and Tadipatri. Rain lashed 10 mandals, with Peddavadaguru recording 52.5 mm rain.
The rain shot up humidity all over the district making it unpleasant to step outside home. Peddapappur received 39.2 mm rain, Yadiki 30.5 mm, Gooty 25.6 mm, Gooty 10.7 mm, Pamidi 27.9 mm, Garladinne 20.1 mm, and Vidapanakal and Tadipatri 16.1 mm. While gales were experienced at several places, no major damage was reported. Those travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad witnessed heavy rain and gales in Bengaluru.
Temperatures remained above 40°C in Agali, Guntakal and Yellanur, while Garladinne recorded 39.9°C. Rest of the district recorded between 36°C and 39°C on Monday.
