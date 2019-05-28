Rain, gales uproot banana plantations in Kurnool district

Unseasonal gales and rain in April and May had destroyed plantations worth ₹10.75 crore in 431.12 hectares. Banana plantations worth ₹9.41 crore in 375 hectares were destroyed, said incharge Project Director of Horticulture P. Feroz Khan.

As farmers plant 1,000 banana trees per acre in the district, the total estimated loss is expected to be 9.26 lakh trees. Horticulture officials said to avert damages, instead of planting bananas on the surface, farmers should dig a metre deep and then plant a sapling. “However, digging acres of land is laborious and expensive. So, farmers generally avoid the method,” said Mr. Khan.

Mahanandi, Bandi Atmakur, Gospadu, Sirivel, and Rudravaram mandals were the worst hit. Apart from banana, 19.4 hectares of papaya, 11.5 hectares of drumstick and 6.4 hectares of mango plantations were destroyed. Minor damages have been reported in the case of pomegranate, bitter gourd, brinjal, carrot, marigold, muskmelon and watermelon plantations in 1 to 2 hectares.

Mr. Khan said 556 of the 566 farmers identified in a survey as affected were eligible for compensation as more than 33% of their total crop was destroyed.

“The 10 farmers are not eligible for compensation as they do fit the criterion of a damage to more than 33% crop,” he said, adding that reports had been sent to disaster management officials, who were expected to compensate the farmers soon.