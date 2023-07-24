Rain fury in Andhra Pradesh: Residents of low-lying areas evacuated, police pickets arranged on causeways in Eluru

July 24, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - ELURU

Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi has directed police personnel to evacuate the residents of low-lying localities of the Agency area as many streams are flowing over the causeways in the district.

“Due to the incessant rains, the flood may continue, and I have asked the officials to shift the people from low-lying habitations,” the SP said, adding that they have arranged pickets on the low-level bridges and at places where flood water was flowing on the roads. Police officers were monitoring the situation using boats, Ms. Mary Prasanthi told The Hindu on Monday.

Officials shifted people from Tirumalapuram, Naarlavaram, Rudramkota, Tatakurugommu in Velerupadu mandal and 16 other habitations in Katukuru and Koida panchayats as road connectivity has been cut off. The villagers were shifted to Nemalipeta R&R Colony, said Polavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), A. Srinivasulu.

In Kukunur mandal, locals from Gommugudem habitation were shifted to R&R Colony. Some tribals were shifted to the hilly areas. “We are supplying milk, drinking water, rice, dal and other material to the flood victims,” said Kukunur CI K.V.S. Satyanarayana, who was monitoring the situation.

Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla said a foot survey was conducted along the river bund and that he has directed flood officers to strengthen the bunds at weak points with sand bags.

“Instructions have been given to keep the sand bags standby and monitor the situation round-the-clock... The irrigation, revenue, fire and police officers have been asked to be alert,” the Collector said.

Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said flood duty officers have been asked to supply medicines for 21 days and keep stocks of ration for three months in Velerupadu, Kukunur, Jeelugumilli and Buttaigudem mandals in the district. “No habitation was submerged in the flood so far.”

Medical camps were arranged and ration was being distributed through boats in the R&R Colonies at Nemalipeta and Dacharam villages on Monday, the Collector said.

Water level at Bhadrachalam was recorded at 36 feet and the discharge was at about 6.6 lakh cusec. At Polavaram project, the water level was about 11 metres as of Monday evening, the Irrigation authorities said.

A.P. State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) director B.R. Ambedkar said heavy rains were predicted in a few places in the State in the next two days, and asked the farmers and agriculture labourers to be alert as lightnings may occur.

“Heavy rains may occur in ASR, Eluru, NTR and Krishna districts, and moderate rains may be recorded in Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore and other districts due to the depression,” Dr. Ambedkar said.