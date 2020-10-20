Rain forecast puts officials on alert

Fishermen advised not to venture into sea till Ocoober 22

The district administrations of Nellore and Prakasam were on alert on Monday in the wake of the weather system prevailed in the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph likely along and off the coast till October 22. Fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea between Monday and Thursday.

Special officers in the coastal mandals were asked to be in preparedness to shift people as and when needed.

With only 4 tmcft flood cushion, the irrigation authorities monitored the water level continuously at Somasila reservoir which had an inflow of 13,500 cusecs on Monday. “The effect of the weather system is likely to be experienced only from Tuesday,” said Somasila Superintending Engineer N. Krishna Rao. Flow in the Penna river as of now was not alarming, he added.

Meanwhile, the storage in the Kandeleru reservoir, which catered to the drinking water needs of, among other cities, Chennai and Tirupati, increased to 56.39 tmcft as against its full capacity of 68.03 tmcft. As a precautionary measure, the irrigation authorities decided not to store beyond 60 tmcft to avoid flooding of habitations.