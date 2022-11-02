Rain forecast in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema regions up to November 5

Wet weather likely in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the period

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
November 02, 2022 20:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The districts in the South Coastal and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh are very likely to receive light to moderate rain at many places during the next three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) seven-day forecast, due to the cyclonic circulation that now lies over coastal Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood, the districts in the adjacent region of Andhra Pradesh are very likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till November 5.

During the same period, the North Coastal Andhra region, including the erstwhile Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at a few places.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

South Coastal Andhra region, as per IMD, includes the erstwhile Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

On Wednesday, several mandals in Nellore, Tirupati, and Anantapur received heavy rainfall.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to the State Planning Development Society’s real-time data, Thotapalli of Gudur mandal in Nellore district received a cumulative rainfall of 43.7 mm as of Wednesday evening. It was followed by Vidavalur (42.5 mm) and Indukurpet (39 mm) of the same district and Kota (35.7 mm) in Tirupati.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
weather

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app