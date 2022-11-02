Rain forecast in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema regions up to November 5

ADVERTISEMENT

The districts in the South Coastal and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh are very likely to receive light to moderate rain at many places during the next three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) seven-day forecast, due to the cyclonic circulation that now lies over coastal Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood, the districts in the adjacent region of Andhra Pradesh are very likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till November 5.

During the same period, the North Coastal Andhra region, including the erstwhile Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at a few places.

South Coastal Andhra region, as per IMD, includes the erstwhile Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

On Wednesday, several mandals in Nellore, Tirupati, and Anantapur received heavy rainfall.

According to the State Planning Development Society’s real-time data, Thotapalli of Gudur mandal in Nellore district received a cumulative rainfall of 43.7 mm as of Wednesday evening. It was followed by Vidavalur (42.5 mm) and Indukurpet (39 mm) of the same district and Kota (35.7 mm) in Tirupati.