Rain fails to dampen spirit of devotees at Padmavathi fete

A huge canopy is used to shield the deity of Goddess Sri Padmavathi carried on Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam around the Tiruchanur temple in Tirupati on Thursday

A huge canopy is used to shield the deity of Goddess Sri Padmavathi carried on Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam around the Tiruchanur temple in Tirupati on Thursday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Goddess rides Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam and Garuda Vahanam

The sudden rain on Thursday morning was no deterrent to thousands of devotees visiting the Tiruchanur temple here to witness the procession of Goddess Sri Padmavathi as part of the ongoing Kartheeka Brahmotsavams.

Dressed as Krishna and depicting the ‘Kaleeya Mardhana’ episode, where he tamed a rogue serpent, the deity of Padmavathi was carried on Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam on the Mada Streets around the temple on the sixth day of the annual fete.

‘Ghatatopam’, the huge protective canopy was carried above to shield the bejewelled deity from rain.

Garuda Vahanam

The Goddess standing under the ‘Sarva Bhoopala’ symbolises Her universal supremacy and as such she is referred to as ‘Sarva Swatantra Veera Lakshmi’. Dance troupes performed on the streets, notwithstanding the incessant showers throughout the procession.

In the evening, the deity was carried on Garuda Vahanam. ‘Srivari Padalu’, the divine footwear from Tirumala was brought downhill and carried in a procession from Alipiri to Tiruchanur via important landmarks like Komalamma Satram and Pasupu Mandapam and handed over to the temple Deputy Executive Officer C. Govindarajan amid Vedic chants.

The same was adorned to the deity of Goddess Padmavathi for the special occasion of ‘Garuda Seva’. Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Peetham pontiff Sri Tridandi Ahobila Ramanuja Chinna Jiyar Swamy delivered a religious discourse on the platform of Srinivasa Veda Vidwat Sadas at Tiruchanur Asthana Mandapam. He explained the importance of Vedas in leading a righteous and pious life.

