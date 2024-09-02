Rain death toll rises to eight in NTR district, three others missing

The death toll in NTR district due to heavy rain and floods in the last three days (since August 31) rose to eight while three persons were reported missing.

While five died in a landslide at Sunnambattelu Centre in Vijayawada, one each were killed in Vijayawada Rural mandal, G. Konduru and Reddygudem mandal. Three persons were reported missing in the floods at other places, officials said on Monday.

The district received 329.7 mm (cumulative) rainfall as against the normal of 17.1 mm. Vijayawada city received 327.2 mm (cumulative) rainfall as against the normal of 14.9 mm, from August 31 to September 2.

About 2.76 lakh people were affected, of which 11,567 victims were shifted to 67 rehabilitation shelters. The Medical and Health Department officials opened 67 camps in the flood-affected areas.

In all, 72 tanks breached, and 17 electricity sub-stations were affected. Six helicopters were pressed into service to rescue the people stranded in the floods.

About 53 boats were arranged to evacuate people from inundated areas in YSR Colony, Ambapuram, Jakkampudi Colony, Ajitsingh Nagar and other areas.

About 301 expert swimmers were deployed to rescue the flood victims. Fifty-six boats from Eluru, Kakinada and Prakasam districts were deployed and another 64 were being arranged from Bapatla and Krishna districts, the officials said.

Governor’s plea to NGOs

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer requested the Red Cross, Scouts and Guides, and other NGOs to coordinate with the government authorities and participate in the rescue and relief operations, distribution of food, medicines and other essentials to the affected people.

In a release issued from Raj Bhavan on Monday, the Governor asked people to remain in safer places and not to venture outside except in an emergency situation.