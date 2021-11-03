Rain dampens festive spirit in South Coastal A.P.

ONGOLE/NELLORE

03 November 2021 01:29 IST

As the northeast monsoon turned vigorous on Tuesday, heavy rain pounded different parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh throwing normal life out of gear in Nellore and Ongole. Nellore recorded a heavy rainfall of 80 mm once again on Tuesday while Ongole received 45.4 mm.

The wet spell, under the influence of a low pressure over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood, spelt doom for textile shop owners and vendors selling crackers, dampening the festive spirit of revellers.

Heavy-to-very heavy rainfall would continue in the region for the next two days, according to a bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department(IMD).

However, the downpour brought cheers to the farmers in the drought-prone areas in the twin-districts as sowing of crops during rabi cropping season, started on a modest note last month, picked up pace.

Pamur received maximum rainfall of 77 mm in Prakasam district, followed by Konakanamitla 56.2 mm, Ulavapadu 54.4 mm, Kandukur 56.4 mm, Singarayakonda 48.6 mm, V.V.Palem 48.4 mm, Gudlur 48.2 mm, Cumbum 46, Tanguru 45.2 mm, N.G.Padu 44.6 mm, Addanki 43.6 mm, Inkollu 42.6 mm, Tallur 42,4 mm, Lingasamudram 40.2 mm, P.C.Palli 41 mm and J.Pangalur 40.4 mm, according to a report compiled by the Chief Planning Officer.