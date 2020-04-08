Rain damages crops in Kurnool, Anantapur

Heavy winds and rain at isolated places in Kurnool and Anantapur districts in the last two days damaged agriculture and horticulture crops. In Anantapur, paddy and maize crops were hit resulting in an estimated loss of ₹93 lakh.

Joint Director Agriculture Pottipati Wilson said paddy in 86 hectares and maize in 44 hectares was damaged by winds in Beluguppa, D. Hirehal, Kothacheruvu, Bukkapatnam and Bukkarayasamudram mandals. In Kurnool district, paddy and maize was damaged in Jupadu Bangala, Midthuru, Owk, Holagunda and Halahavri mandals, he said Maize was damaged in 66.20 hectares and paddy in 665.6 hectares.

Horticulture crops were also damaged, but the department was yet to ascertain the extent of damage, Horticulture Deputy Director Subbarayudu said. Till Tuesday, the damage was assessed at 15 hectares in Beluguppa with mango in 12 hectares and 1.6 hectares of other crops.

A field visit showed fallen banana plantation in Rotarypuram in Bukkarayasamudram mandal, with six farmers suffering loss in 21 acres. In Mudigubba a large plantation of papaya in over two acres was completely damaged. Elsewhere roses and other flowers had fallen to the ground.

More rain predicted

Meanwhile, Agriculture Research Station, Rekulakunta Agrometeorologist S. Malleswari Sadhineni said that thundershowers and rain was predicted over Kadapa and Chittoor districts on Wednesday night and Thursday, as the trough of low pressure was now passing from Rayalaseema to Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka. Light to Moderate rain or thundershowers were likely to occur at Isolated places over entire Rayalaseema and lightnings over Chittoor and Kadapa.