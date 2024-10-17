Rain damage estimated at ₹53 crore in Nellore

As per preliminary information, the permanent loss due to heavy rainfall in SPSR Nellore district during last three days is estimated at over ₹47.12 crore and temporary damages at ₹5.79 crore. Nearly 656.35 hectares of crop area, including 17.6 hectares of horticulture land, was damaged in the district. Around 1,376 people were affected by the rains across 17 villages in 13 mandals of the district.

The district administration has arranged 19 relief camps for the affected people. Over 115 huts were partially inundated for more than 24 hours. About 86-km road surface was damaged across the district. The permanent damages to roads and buildings were estimated at ₹47.02 crore, while the temporary damages at ₹3.60 crore.

Based on the preliminary estimates from four municipal bodies in the district, the total damages to municipal administration stood at ₹1.01 crore. The damages to minor irrigation sources stood at ₹4.20 crore. The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL) revealed that it has incurred a loss of ₹21.85 lakh.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and his brother Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy spoke to the Engineering Department officials of Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) to assess the overall damages due to heavy rains in the district on Thursday evening. The MLA has sought department-wise estimates to send proposals to the government for restoration works.

