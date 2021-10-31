Rain continues to lash Prakasam

ONGOLE

31 October 2021 01:23 IST

Light to moderate rain lashed different parts of Prakasam district under the influence of a weather system in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday giving impetus to farm operations.

The district experienced an average rainfall of 26.3 mm with Ulavapadu getting a maximum rainfall of 118.6 mm on Saturday, according to a report compiled by the Chief Planning Officer.

The wet spell will continue in the coastal region till November 3 as the low pressure area, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, persisted, according to weather officials.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Singarayakonda received (114.2mm), Parchur (71 mm), C.S.Puram (65.8 mm), Tangutur (64.2 mm), Kandukur (56.4mm), Kumarole(50.8 mm), Parchur (48.4 mm) and Ongole (31.4 mm).

The current wet spell is useful for the standing kharif crops raised in over 5.24 lakh acres. Paddy has been raised in 75,861 acres, thanks to good storage in the reservoirs fed by Krishna river.

Paddy crop coverage

The paddy crop coverage went up to 117% when compared to the normal sown area of 75,861 acres, Agriculture Joint Director Srinivasa Rao said. Farmers went for chillies in 97,492 acres(145% crop coverage).

The crop coverage target during rabi has been increased by over 10% to 7.09 lakh acres, he added. The overall rainfall deficit has reduced to 7.3% as the district received 360 mm of rainfall during southwest monsoon period as against the normal rainfall of 388.3 mm.