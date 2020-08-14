Rain casts a shadow on I-Day celebrations

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 August 2020 23:33 IST

Heavy rain likely in some places

Intermittent rains, with occasional heavy spells, seem to cast a shadow on the Independence Day celebrations in the district on Saturday.

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway(E Co R), which has planned to hold the celebrations at the Waltair Railway Football Stadium, changed the venue to the portico at the main entrance of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that the celebrations would be held at the Police Grounds near Suryabaugh, from 9 a.m. At a review meet with officials, he announced that Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao would receive the guard of honour and unfurl the tricolour. He would present a report on the development activities initiated by the State government. He will felicitate COVID-19 frontline warriors like doctors, police and sanitary staff.

Those attending the celebrations should invariably wear masks and observe physical distance as per the COVID-19 protocol. Joint Collector M. Venugopala Reddy, DRO M. Sridevi and RDO Penchala Kishore attended the review meet.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, has informed that the low pressure area over north coastal Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal lies as a well-marked low pressure area over north coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of northwest Bay of Bengal and Gangetic west Bengal. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours and move west northwest wards.

Under the influence of this system, heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next 24 hours. Rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Strong winds from westerly direction speed, with reaching 45 to 55 km/hr, are likely along and off Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during next 48 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts during the next 48 hours.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm), recorded in coastal AP during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday, are: Chintapalli (Visakhapatnam) – 4, Velairpad (West Godavari) and Koida (West Godavari) – 3.

The Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) at Chintapalli, has said that medium to heavy rains are likely to occur in the Agency areas of Araku, Chintapalli and Paderu during the next five days. There is a chance of crop diseases and pests damaging the crops. Farmers have been advised against spraying of insecticides on the crop in view of the rains. They were also asked to make arrangements to ensure free flow of rain water from their fields.