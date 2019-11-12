Rain brings solace to parched Vizianagaram district

Vizianagaram, one the most backward districts of the country, received heavy rains this year. Almost all tanks are full, contrary to the horrible situation prevailed in the last five years.

Major rivers Nagavali and Jhanjavati meet irrigation and drinking water needs of people only in Parvatipuram division. But Vizianagaram division completely depends on tanks.

With the continuous dry spell between 2015 and18, all the tanks dried up completely till August, 2019. People faced problems in over 14 mandals. Tatipudi reservoir, one of the major drinking water sources for Vizianagaram, looked like a barren land in the months of October-November, 2018. Vizinagaram town needs 45 million litres per day but the actual supply was reduced to 15 MLD. Over two lakh people faced problems due to non-availability of water.

However, the situation has significantly improved this year. As many as 5,473 major and medium tanks were full of water, providing much needed relief to people. The district received 702 mm rainfall during the kharif season as against 404 mm in 2018-19. Average rainfall in rabi season was 167 mm but the district received 319 mm rainfall within the last four weeks.

District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal said that availability of abundant water would benefit 1,68,645 acres in Vizianagaram division. “Removal of silt in tanks in a systematic way has helped to store more water. Otherwise run-off of water was a major concern in spite of decent rainfall. The availability of water will be sufficient till next summer season,” he added.

Executive Engineer of Irrigation Department S.V. Ramana Rao said that the department had given top priority for storage of water in reservoirs which dried up completely in the last couple of years. Rural Water Supply Superintending Engineer P. Ravi said that groundwater table had completely recharged with the continuous rains between August and November, 2019. “People in rural areas depend mostly on borewells for their drinking water needs. Almost all 18,170 borewells are functioning with significant improvement in the water table,” he added.