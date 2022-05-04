Rain brings respite from sweltering heat in A.P.

Barring Kurnool, no place records more than 40° Celsius

The light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms under the influence of cyclonic circulations on Wednesday brought down the maximum day temperatures across Andhra Pradesh, bringing the much-needed relief to people from the sweltering heat.

Several areas in undivided Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, Kadapa, East Godavari, Anantapur and Guntur districts recorded more than 10 mm of rainfall each, according to the State Planning Development Society.

Except Kurnool, no place in the State recorded the maximum day temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius, said to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Kurnool recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius.

No mandal in the State witnessed heatwave condition, said the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Mercury may soar

However, temperatures are likely to soar on Thursday. As per the SDMA, eight mandals are likely to witness heatwave conditions and 412 mandals may experience hot weather. On Wednesday, 222 mandals experienced hot weather and 418 mandals experienced slightly warm weather.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea persists and a low pressure area is likely to be formed over the same region around May 6 ( Friday).