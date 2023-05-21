ADVERTISEMENT

Rain brings respite from heat in parts of Prakasam

May 21, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - ONGOLE

Hot weather continues to cause discomfort to people in the western part of the district

S Murali
S. Murali

Light to moderate showers lashed the eastern parts of Prakasam district, bringing some relief to the people from the sweltering heat on May 21 (Sunday).

Mercury level dropped to 31.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday in and around Ongole. Karavadi recorded 7.5 mm of rain followed by Devarampadu(6.75 mm), Ulichi (6.5 mm), Ongole (4.5 mm), Jarugumalli (4 mm), Pelluru(3.75 mm) and S.N.Padu (3.5 mm).

Meanwhile, the weathermen forecast light to moderate rain in the next four days as conditions are favourable for advancement of the southwest monsoon.

However, hot weather continued to cause discomfort in the western part of Prakasam district as the mercury crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark at several places.

Marripadu recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius followed by Darimadugu (43.1° C ), Mekalavaripalle (41.6° C), Pedaraveedu(41.2° C), Goguladinne (41° C), Cumbum (40.9° C), Tegacherla (40.6° C), P.C.Palle (40.5° C) and Thalacheruvu(40.1° C).

