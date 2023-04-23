HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rain brings relief from heatwave in many parts of Andhra Pradesh

Rainfall in many areas brought down the temperature and no heatwave conditions were reported

April 23, 2023 02:56 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
People use umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain that brought much relief to the people after prolonged spell of heatwave in Visakhkapatnam on Saturday.

People use umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain that brought much relief to the people after prolonged spell of heatwave in Visakhkapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The State heaved a sigh of relief from heatwave conditions on Saturday as the maximum temperature came down by two to four degrees Celsius in most of the areas across Andhra Pradesh.

Rainfall in many areas brought down the temperature and no heatwave conditions were reported. Similar weather is likely during the next two days, as per the forecast.

According to the real-time rainfall data by the AP State Development Planning Society, several mandals across the State received light to heavy rainfall. Mandals in Parvathipuram Manyam, Chittoor, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram, Nandyal, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam and Sri Satya Sai received moderate to heavy rainfall between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Pachipenta mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district received 43.75 mm during the same period.

During the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, mandals in Prakasam, Nandyal, Annamayya, Nellore, Anantapur, Chittoor, Kurnool, Kadapa and Tirupati received moderate to heavy rainfall.

The maximum temperatures recorded in various parts of the State are as follows: Anantapur (40.1), Kurnool (39.4), Nandigama (38.6), Tirupati (38.4), Tuni (37.8), Nellore (37.5), Amaravati (37.5), Kadapa (37.2), Nandyal (37.0), Kakinada (36.8), Ongole (36.4), Machilipatnam (35.8), Vijayawada (35.4), Bapatla (35.1), Visakhapatnam (34.1).

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / heatwave

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.