Rain brings relief from heatwave in many parts of Andhra Pradesh

April 23, 2023 02:56 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State heaved a sigh of relief from heatwave conditions on Saturday as the maximum temperature came down by two to four degrees Celsius in most of the areas across Andhra Pradesh.

Rainfall in many areas brought down the temperature and no heatwave conditions were reported. Similar weather is likely during the next two days, as per the forecast.

According to the real-time rainfall data by the AP State Development Planning Society, several mandals across the State received light to heavy rainfall. Mandals in Parvathipuram Manyam, Chittoor, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram, Nandyal, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam and Sri Satya Sai received moderate to heavy rainfall between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Pachipenta mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district received 43.75 mm during the same period.

During the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, mandals in Prakasam, Nandyal, Annamayya, Nellore, Anantapur, Chittoor, Kurnool, Kadapa and Tirupati received moderate to heavy rainfall.

The maximum temperatures recorded in various parts of the State are as follows: Anantapur (40.1), Kurnool (39.4), Nandigama (38.6), Tirupati (38.4), Tuni (37.8), Nellore (37.5), Amaravati (37.5), Kadapa (37.2), Nandyal (37.0), Kakinada (36.8), Ongole (36.4), Machilipatnam (35.8), Vijayawada (35.4), Bapatla (35.1), Visakhapatnam (34.1).