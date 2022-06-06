Rain brings down temperature in many districts in Andhra Pradesh

However, severe heatwave forecast in two districts today

However, severe heatwave forecast in two districts today

The temperatures across the State came down on Monday owing to occurrence of heavy to light rainfall in most of the districts since Sunday night.

The districts, including YSR Kadapa, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Kurnool, Sri Sathya Sai, Bapatla, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Konaseema, Anantapur, Paravathipuram Manyam, Kakinada, Anakapalli, East Godavari and Chittoor received heavy rainfall, while other districts witness moderate to light rainfall.

The rains came as a major relief to the people who were reeling under the intense heatwave conditions that prevailed in the State during the past several days.

Narsapur recorded 26.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, which is about 9 degrees Celsius lower than the normal temperature. Similarly, Kadapa recorded 29.2 degrees Celsius and Visakhapatnam recorded 27.8 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

Ongole, Nandigama, and Jangamaheswara Puram recorded over 35 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

Heatwave

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority forecast a severe heatwave in two mandals in each of Alluri Sitharama Raju and Parvathipuram Manyam districts on Tuesday. Heatwave condition is likely in 81 mandals in East Godavari (13 mandals), Krishna (12), Palnadu (8) and other coastal districts.

On Wednesday, over 25 mandals are likely to witness severe heatwave and 195 mandals are likely to witness heatwave conditions.